Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-polio drive begins in Pakistan’s 91 districts

Anti-polio drive begins in Pakistan’s 91 districts
Web Desk
12:30 PM | April 29, 2024
National

A seven-day anti-polio drive in Pakistan’s ninety-one selected districts has begun from Monday (today).

According to details, more than 24 million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the drive in 3,786 selected union councils of 91 districts of the country.

The campaign is being held in ten districts of Punjab, 24 districts of Sindh, 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 districts of Balochistan, and the federal capital Islamabad.

 In a separate development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz Sharif met the founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country and a sustained effort is required by all international partners to reach the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

Thanking the Foundation for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the country will continue its stronger partnership with the Foundation in this regard.

Audio leaks case: Justice Babar Sattar dismisses conflict of interest pleas with heavy fine

On the occasion, Bill Gates recalled the immunization and polio vaccine program in Punjab under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister and emphasized on replicating the same practice across the country to make immunization program a success.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714374129.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024