Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Armed men loot patients, staff at a private hospital

APP
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -   Six men armed with guns looted a private hospital in Lahore, stealing from both staff and patients on Sunday. According to a private news channel, the robbers targeted a private hospital near 25 Number stop in the limits of Shahdara police station,

Lahore. Six armed men took the staff, patients and their caretakers hostage and looted their valuables. During the incident, the robbers were spotted consuming the food of the patients. The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras of the hospital. The robbers fled the scene. Further investigation is underway.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714374129.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024