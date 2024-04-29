Monday, April 29, 2024
Attock admin warns against child labour

Staff Reporter
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

ATTOCK   -   Child labour will not be accepted under any circumstances and legal action will be taken against the violators. District administration Attock will take all possible steps for the economic improvement of the poor workers, ADCG Aneel Saeed said this while presiding the monthly meeting of the District Vigilance Committee here on Sunday. He thanked the representatives of the brick kilns  for providing free of cost bricks for the construction of the District Public School. Assistant Director Labor Adnan Khan told the meeting that no case of forced labor was reported in the district during the last month, while one case of child labor was reported during the inspection and a  case has been registered against those responsible. He also said, 52 cases of minimum wage violation have been reported  and their challans   submitted in the relevant courts.

