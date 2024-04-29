Audio leaks case: Justice Babar Sattar dismisses conflict of interest pleas with heavy fine

Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court on Monday dismissed the pleas filed by the FIA, Pemra and the PTA with Rs500,000 fine on each of them for raising objection against him in the audio leaks case.

Justice Sattar conducted hearing of the applications filed by Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib in the audio leaks case. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and amicus curiae Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan appeared in court.

At the outset of the hearing, the court told Aitzaz Ahsan that "four miscellaneous applications have been filed. Let us hear them first and you can wait meanwhile."

Justice Sattar remarked, "The IB, FIA and PTA are key institutions and I will decide after listening to their requests. They have raised objections against me. Who gave them the authority to file the requests?"

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal said the FIA had requested transfer of the case to another court, objecting that Babar Sattar was among the six judges who had written a letter alleging meddling by intelligence agencies in the judicial affairs and it was a conflict of interest.

Justice Sattar inquired what's relationship between the FIA and the ISI.

"Is the FIA a proxy of the ISI? Does the letter relate to secret agencies? Judges of this court are supporting allegations of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui," he said.

Justice Sattar further asked, "Does FIA have anything to do with installing hidden cameras at judges' houses"?

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal replied in negative. "They have nothing to do with the issue. In a petition, the role of agencies has been discussed, that's why I am saying so," he said.

The court remarked, "How will you define the conflict of interest in this case? If the executive blackmails judges, does it mean the judges have a conflict of interest in the case?

Later, the court dismissed the FIA's objection petition with a fine of Rs500,000 and also hinted at initiating contempt of court proceedings against the FIA director general.