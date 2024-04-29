Barrister Gohar denies 'backdoor talks' with any party

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar denied 'backdoor negotiations' with any party, asserting transparency in their dealings.

He addressed concerns regarding a perceived politically motivated case of Al-Qadir Trust. He said that PTI's founder was wrongly involved in the case.

Expressing dismay over media coverage restrictions during PTI's founder's statement, Barrister Gohar accused the police of interference. He blamed the leniency towards Nawaz Sharif's cases and alleged political manipulation of law enforcement.

Barrister Gohar reiterated strict protocols within PTI, disallowing members from engaging in dialogues. He clarified that a decision regarding Sher Afzal Marwat's PAC chairmanship is pending with the party founder.

Urging swift resolution of the Senate election dispute, Barrister Gohar discussed the PTI's petition in the Supreme Court. He emphasised PTI's commitment to fight for rights, reaffirming the PTI founder's stance that the nation, its people, and the armed forces belonged to them.