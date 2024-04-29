Continuity of democracy only solution to all issues: Senate chairman

LAHORE - Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that continuity of democracy is the only solution to all national problems. He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of the Asma Jahangir Conference 2024 as a special guest on Sunday. While keeping political differences aside, he said that all political parties should come together for the country’s progress and fulfill their responsibilities. He said that elimination of violence and promotion of tolerance are essential for establishment of a peaceful society.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party paid several sacrifices for the restoration of democracy. He said that the implementation of the Constitution 1973 by the PPP founder leader and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a significant achievement. He said that differences of opinion are a beauty of democracy, adding that everyone must play their role collectively for the national interest. He said that in our era, there were no political prisoners.

The senate chairman said that Asma Jahangir’s services for human rights and democracy should always be remembered. He said that participating in the conference is an honor for him, and he congratulates both daughters and the organizer for the successful conference. Gilani said that the vision of Asma Jahangir for human rights should not be overlooked. He said that democracy is the guarantor of human rights and the sole solution to all problems. He said that all political parties, including the PPP, have always supported the supremacy of the constitution, democracy, and the rule of law. He said that a charter of democracy was made between former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and PML-N Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that the political leaders need to define their direction based on national interests.

Farooq H. Naik, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council and former Law Minister, said that Asma Jahangir’s services for human rights should not be ignored. He stressed that the protection of human rights can be ensured only through the supremacy of democracy. All matters should be resolved within the ambit of the constitution and law to prevent conflicts, he said.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedul Khan Nasir emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving national disputes. He mentioned that PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was deciding all party policies. He said that in 2013, “we had the majority, but we formed the government through negotiations for the national interest. Criticism, agitation, and slogans do not solve issues; only dialogue does,” he added.

Former chief minister Balochistan Abdul Malik Baloch said that all stakeholders must opt for dialogue for the country’s progress, stability, and lasting peace. National dialogue is essential to address Balochistan’s issues comprehensively.

Asma Jahangir’s daughter Manizeh thanked the participants who attended the conference.