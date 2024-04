Dr Haseen Musarat’s book ‘ Jaan Katyun Taan Kat’

HYDERABAD - Khana Badosh Writers Café in its weekly literary series hosted a study session on the book ‘ Jaan Katyun taan kat’ based on the research papers written by eminent writer Dr Haseen Musarat Khuwaja and published by Kavita publication. Amar Sindhoo hosted the event while eminent intellectuals Shabnam Gul, Dr Haseen Musarat, Dr Riazat Buriro and Dr Rehana Nazeer expressed their views about the book Literary session was attended among others by Taj Joyo,Naseer Mirza, Zakia Ejaz, Syed Fida Hussain Shah, Rozina Junejo, Dr Abdul Majeed Chandio, Naseem Jalbani, Najma Panhwer, Gulbadeen Jawed Mirza, Dr Fayaz Latif and Abdullah Sethar.