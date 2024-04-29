Drug Rehabilitation Centre treats over 5700 drug addicts

MULTAN - Since its inception in 2011–12, the Drug Rehabilitation Centre has managed to treat over 5700 drug addicts, and there has seemed to be no decline in the number of patients. The common reason behind the decline of drug addicts is the easy availability of drugs across south Punjab, said an official of the Social Welfare Department. “A drug rehabilitation center was introduced in the city in order to treat chronic drug addicts, and it successfully treated a large number of patients, but the phenomenon of drug addiction is still prevalent in the region,” he added.

During treatment at DRC, the drug addicts undergo three months of training, and all the expenses are covered by the Punjab government. The sources remarked that over 500 addicts, including 70 percent heroin addicts, were treated at the Drug Rehabilitation Center annually. The Drug Rehabilitation Center in Multan is the only center across the province, working under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department. There was a lower number of rehab patients from 2011-2013, as people had no information about the center. However, a good number of people are contacting the center for rehabilitation of drug addicts these days.

Replying to a query, the sources informed me that the center offered its services for those drug addicts who were willing to get treatment. However, chronic or violent drug addicts were referred to the Nishtar Hospital. About the Drug Rehabilitation Center, the officials said that currently nearly two dozen staffers, including MBBS doctors, nurses, and other supporting staffers, are working at the facility. The center provides residence, food, and clothes, in addition to complete treatment, to the inmates.

Responding to another question about how much time is required for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, the official sources said that about two weeks were enough for the rehabilitation of a drug addict.

However, the sources added that in some cases, it took three weeks for detoxification (treatment). About the nature of drug addicts rehabilitated at the center, the officials stated that about 70 percent were heroin addicts.

They added that the rehabilitation of such addicts was not a difficult task. There were also cases of drug addicts (buprenorphine, diazepam, pheniramine, cough syrup). In such cases, the human body has become habitually dependent on medicines, and it takes more time for rehabilitation.

Talking about the symptoms of drug (medicine) addicts, they said addicts felt body aches, and similarly, water from the eyes and noses of patients started oozing out in case they did not find drugs after a regular interval. It was often observed that rehabilitated drug addicts started using drugs again after a period of one or two years.

They added that they try their best to provide complete counselling to family members of drug addicts to keep a strict check on addicts.

The official also suggested that rehabilitated persons should be monitored properly. They should not be provided the opportunity to re-join their previous peer group, as they could be affected again.

About the role of society, they urged parents and society to play an effective role in keeping people from falling prey to drug addiction, adding that addicts should be loved and cared for as it would help make them useful and productive citizens.

The divisional administration, however, constituted special teams for the elimination of the menace of drug addiction from across South Punjab.

Commissioner Multan Marriam Khan had visited the Center a few days ago and promised to break networks involved in the drug trade.