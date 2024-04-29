Education minister committed to raise Punjab’s literacy rate to 100pc

LAHORE - A meeting convened between Punjab’s Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, and Austrian Ambassador, Andrea Wicke, to deliberate on the educational challenges faced by Punjab, focusing on the priorities set by the government and solutions to the problems.

During the meeting, the Minister of Education briefed the Austrian Ambassador on the potential efforts being made for girls’ education, along with consultations on forthcoming steps to promote technical and IT education. The Ambassador of Austria appreciated Rana Sikandar Hayat’s initiatives and pledged full cooperation. During the interaction, Rana Sikandar Hayat highlighted Austria as a role model country with a 98% literacy rate and expressed his intent to introduce reforms in Punjab using Austria’s educational experiences. He emphasized his commitment to raising Punjab’s literacy rate to 100%, ensuring that over one crore out-of-school children are educated. The meeting also saw both countries agreeing on joint initiatives and mutual cooperation to address technical education, teacher training, and other challenges. Several short-term and long-term education reform points were discussed, including the initiation of various educational projects in Punjab with Austria’s cooperation.

Additionally, discussions were held on starting a student exchange program and technical programs between Punjab and Austria, as well as establishing an IT city to benefit both regions. The meeting also covered issues related to integrating the curriculum with technology and skills. The Education Minister highlighted the introduction of technical education and advanced IT courses to teach students modern technology. Ambassador Andrea Wicke praised Rana Sikandar Hayat’s education vision, reforms, and efforts to make examinations transparent, as well as measures taken against the cheating mafia. The Austrian Ambassador assured Rana Sikandar Hayat of Austria’s full support for Punjab’s educational development.