Fazl questions legitimacy of parliament

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned the role of the bureaucracy and establishment in the creation of Pakistan.

He questioned the current state of democracy, expressing concern over the integrity of parliamentary processes.

Speaking in the National Assembly for the first time after taking oath, he highlighted the comparison between India and Pakistan's progress since independence. He lamented Pakistan's economic challenges and the perceived decline of political autonomy.

He also supported PTI's Asad Qaiser's stance on political gatherings. He said that the PTI had the right to rally.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman decried the influence of unseen forces on decision-making, alleging that political mandates have been compromised.

Fazl further argued that the current political landscape reflects a compromised democracy, where winners and losers alike question the legitimacy of electoral outcomes.

The JUI-F chief stressed the need to reclaim democratic principles and challenged the satisfaction of those in power.

In a conversation with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Rehman raised concern about the state of affairs in Lahore.