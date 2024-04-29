Monday, April 29, 2024
Five children die of measles in Tando Allahyar

12:44 AM | April 29, 2024
Five children died of measles on Sunday in Chandru Meo village of Tando Allahyar.

According to a private news channel, the condition of three children brought to Civil Hospital was very critical.

According to the medical superintendent of the Civil Hospital, the treatment of the children was started and measles vaccination was being administered to them.

The children were identified as five-year-old Iqra, daughter of Ashraf, her four-year-old brother, Ashiq, and their relative, three-year-old Asif, son of Yameen.

