Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FM Ishaq Dar appointed as Deputy PM

FM Ishaq Dar appointed as Deputy PM
SHAFQAT ALI
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was yesterday appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister by premier Shehbaz Sharif in a significant political move. This comes amid rumours that three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was set to return as the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President, replacing PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Dar is considered closer to Nawaz Sharif than Shehbaz Sharif. They are also related through the children’s marriage. Dar’s elevation to the role of deputy prime minister - at a time when both him and the PM are abroad - underscores the growing importance of economic diplomacy in Pakistan’s foreign affairs agenda.

With the nation facing pressing economic challenges such as securing an International Monetary Fund deal and attracting foreign investments, Dar’s expertise in finance and economics positions him as a pivotal figure in navigating these complexities on the diplomatic stage.

Windstorm forecast for Sindh

It’s worth noting here that the historical significance of Dar’s appointment, as he becomes only the third individual in Pakistan’s political history to hold the prestigious position of deputy prime minister. The previous deputy prime ministers include Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

While Dar’s appointment has garnered acceptance from some quarters, including Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi, it remains a subject of discussion and scrutiny within the political arena.

Dar’s appointment also indicates that Sharif family and friends hold the main positions in the centre and the Punjab province.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024