Hard work, vigilance took Iesco out of financial crisis in FY 2022-23: Engg Qamar

GUJAR KHAN - The one year’s hard work and vigilance to monitor performance and manage financial resources could enable Iesco to come out of the financial deficit of Rs13.78 billion and earn Rs6.5 billion profit during the financial year of 2022/2023 while the work force was granted two bonuses during this year. This was stated by Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja, the former chairman Iesco and Member National Assembly during an interview with The Nation. While giving details of the Iesco performance, he said that the organization was facing loss before tax during the financial year 2021/22 to the tune of Rs13,798,841,854; and it could earn profit before tax for FY 2022-23 to the tune of Rs. 6,522,795,644.

While enumerating his efforts and achievements, Engineer Qamar ul Islam Raja said that distribution of electricity is a regulated business in Pakistan. The performance of a DISCO in terms of sustaining a loss or earning reasonable profit is dependent upon NEPRA and government’s alacrity in timely issuance of Tariff Determinations and Tariff Notifications respectively. NEPRA has prescribed few tools for monitoring performance of DISCOs termed as performance standards which include parameters like Target Losses percentage and Recovery percentage and same are usually assumed/embraced as the main KPI for gauging performance. According to the former chairman, during his tenure the BoDs of IESCO, however, decided to go beyond the said performance standards and undertook some careful diagnostic steps after assuming command of the governance. It realized that some very important parameters were needed to be factored in the performance evaluation of the teams to achieve effectiveness and to improve the overall financial health in the real sense.

He said that IESCO from the start of FY 2022-23 focused on two fronts namely payable to generators (CPPA-G) and receivable from consumers in addition to certain traditional parameters. A series of initiatives were taken to arrest the inefficiencies encompassing the aforementioned two fronts and corrective actions were taken. Due to concentrated and tireless efforts, it was heartening to see that some very important milestones were achieved by IESCO during FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22 which ultimately brought favourable ramifications for IESCO and the power sector in general. During the FY 2022-23, IESCO was able to report a pre-tax profit of Rs6,523 million as compared to pre-tax loss of Rs13,799 million in FY 2021-22 based on audited financials and thus an overall transformation in profit of Rs20,322 million is witnessed.

He also said that moreover, it would not be out of context to point out that all this happened despite the fact that economic factors were quite adverse in FY 2022-23 as compared to previous year due to a phenomenal increase in the cost of generation and a negative growth in terms of number of units sold (Year 2022: 11,962 Year 2023 10,779 Gwh).

The former chairman of Iesco, while claiming many innovations for improvement in the financial and administrative of the company, said that he had also switched over to Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) initiatives for the payments of salaries and pensions direct transfer to the employees and pensioners before the end of the month and it also gave boost to the financial stability of the company and enhanced the satisfaction of the employees. Engineer Qamar ul Islam said that after putting Iesco on the path of progress, he could announce bonuses twice for all the employees. He said that procedural changes were also made in the procurement of equipment, machinery and other inventory for Iesco and the smooth mechanism adopted for the procurers was introduced to build their confidence and it helped in curbing the trend of floating inflated bids and the money could be saved.