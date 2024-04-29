Like the unbearable humidity during the monsoon, like the stubborn mehndi stains on a bride’s hands, like the lush green plains hugging the lands of Punjab, information failure has not released its grip on Pakistan. Although it is coined as an economic term, referring to the inefficiency in resource allocation due to a lack of accurate and complete information, in Pakistan, we can apply it to almost any matter, where either we are not provided with complete information about a certain issue, or we refuse to seek available information and continue living based on beliefs and other forms of misinformation.

Firstly, when we discuss Pakistan’s economic situation, we find ourselves plagued by the malaise of information failure, holding steadfast to beliefs regarding the situation that are far from reality. One of the most apparent examples is the currency and its role in our economy, where stability is erroneously linked to a low exchange rate, and the notion that an artificially stable exchange rate is in Pakistan’s best interests persists, despite the lack of support from underlying economic fundamentals.

Another prevalent misconception is linking inflation to our exchange rate with the dollar, a common phrase in Pakistan’s marketplaces being “dollar mehengahai,” translating to the dollar value has risen against the rupee, despite the fact that only 18% of our imports make up the GDP. We become our own economists, diagnosing all possible issues within the country without the intent or knowledge to address or improve them.

Furthermore, if we examine politics in the current timeframe and historically, we find ourselves largely ignorant of the facts. Our political affiliations are often based on personal favors, visits to our neighborhoods, and inherited support based on familial loyalties, resulting in a circus-like atmosphere in how we choose and idolise our country’s leaders with minimal and inadequate information.

We are oblivious to how policies and governance operate, with roadside politics becoming increasingly common and the government’s affairs becoming mundane. We assume the roles of judge, jury, and executioner when it comes to evaluating others’ actions, yet we fail to hold ourselves accountable or show respect for our own actions. Often, we harshly criticise politicians while presenting ourselves as paragons of virtue.

These issues trace back to our primary source of information and the foundation of our ability to learn: our education system. The problems stem from the way we are taught and how we choose to learn, with memorisation and acceptance of outdated information prevailing as our primary and most futile sources.

Our educational institutions are populated by educators lacking a passion for teaching and students lacking a passion for learning. Instead of being a journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of knowledge, we have become mere receptacles for information, regurgitating what we are given.

This pervasive and undeniable issue plaguing our country necessitates a fundamental overhaul. We must restructure our education system and our attitudes toward learning.

It is imperative to instill excitement for learning in the next generation, encourage questioning of ideas, and foster the creation of new ones. We must rid ourselves of the scourge of information failure.

AAYAAN CHAUDHRY,

Islamabad.