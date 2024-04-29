Karachi experiences hottest day of the year on Sunday

KARACHI - As temperatures soared, Karachi experienced its hottest day of the year on Sunday, with the mercury hitting a scorching 37 degrees Celsius. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) noted that Sunday marked not only the hottest day in the port city but also one of the most humid, with sea breezes disrupted. The humidity levels reached 45 per cent, making the heat more intense than the recorded temperature. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius, marking a significant increase of 2.9 degrees compared to the previous day’s high of 34.1 degrees. Warnings from the PMD’s early warning system have indicated that Balochistan may face a temporary heatwave, attributed to the influence of northern winds. The mercury is forecasted to rise to 39 degrees Celsius on Monday in the region. In Sindh province, PMD highlighted the likelihood of hot and dry weather prevailing.

Despite this, Chief Meteorologist, Syed Sarfaraz, reassured the public, stating that there are currently no signs of a heatwave, with humidity levels ranging from 10 to 20 per cent in the air.

Sunday saw other parts of Sindh also grappling with high temperatures. PMD reported that Chhor recorded the highest temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, and Mohenjo Daro, all hitting 40 degrees Celsius.