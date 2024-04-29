KP CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related incidents

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of five people in a rain related incident here on Sunday.

In a message, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in these accidents. The Chief Minister has also announced financial assistance to the affected families and directed the concerned authorities to take necessary action in this regard.

Timely relief should be ensured to the affected families, Ali Amin Gandapur said. He said best medical care should be provided to the injured. A detailed report of the loss of life and property across the province should be submitted, Ali Amin Gandapur directed.

In this hour of sorrow, the provincial government is with the victims, the Chief Minister said in his message. The victims will not be left alone and will be given all possible support, Ali Amin Gandapur assured the bereaved families.