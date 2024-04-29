Many city areas to face water shortage for two days

KARACHI - While the demand of water has increased greatly in the sweltering weather, the water crisis is going to escalate in the next two days in the city as the supply will remain suspended from the Dhabeji Pumping Station. Officials said that the reason for suspension of water supply from the key facility was a planned partial electricity shutdown by the K-Electric due to annual maintenance work. The water supply would be affected till Tuesday in parts of districts East, South and Central.

However, parts of districts West and Keamari would not be affected due to the suspension of water from Dhabeji Pumping Station as they get water from the Hub dam.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, the lone water utility, supplies around 600 million gallons per day (MGD) against a demand of over 1,200 MGD and further short supply is bound to pile miseries on the people in most parts of the city.

A KWSC spokesman said that the power supply to various feeders of the Dhabeji Pumping Station would be partially suspended from 11am to 7pm on April 29 and 30 due to annual maintenance work.

He said that the city would face a total shortage of 165 MGD due to the maintenance work by the KE.

The water supply would be temporarily suspended in Jamshed Town, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Clifton, Lyari, Saddar, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad.

The spokesman advised the residents of the affected areas to store water and use it carefully and economically to avoid any problem in their routine.