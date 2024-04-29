Monday, April 29, 2024
Most wanted BLA suspect arrested from Lyari: DIG South

April 29, 2024
KARACHI   -  A most wanted terror suspect, affiliated with the outlawed BLA, has been arrested from Lyari, citing DIG South on Sunday. DIG Karachi-South Asad Raza has said that arrested terrorist Mairaj alias Mama was used to conduct Reiki for the banned outfit. “He was providing information to Commander Jalal of the banned terror organization,” police officer said. The banned group was used to attack the security forces based on the information provided by Mairaj Mama, Asad Raza said. “The terrorist was involved in Reiki of a military vehicle in 2017, going to Gwadar from Turbat,” he said.

“Arrested man also made information gathering of a military camp in Nasirabad, Balochistan,” DIG-South said. “Several personnel were martyred in the terrorist attack,” police officer said. “Four cousins of an intelligence officer were killed in result of the terrorist’s information gathering,” DIG Asad Raza said.

Islamabad IGP commends officers for effective duty

He was also involved in Reiki and attack on Gwadar airport and Pakistan Navy airport, DIG South said. Arrested terrorist was also involved in attack on military personnel in Nushki, police chief disclosed.

