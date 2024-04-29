Monday, April 29, 2024
Motorway-5 officials plant sapling in Khanewal

Agencies
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  Sector Commander Nation Highway & Motorway M-5 Maqsood Anjum and DSP/CPO Sohail Afzal planted a sapling in the garden of Khanewal Public School and University College on Sunday. As per official source, Sector Commander National Highway & Motorway Maqsood Anjum and his companions visited Khanewal Public School and University College where he planted a sapling to highlight the importance of trees.

On this occasion, Maqsood Anjum expresses his views that everyone should plant a sapling for their part as a national responsibility. Additionally, Principal Hafiz Rashid Rana also said that it is more important than planting saplings to nurture them so that they can grow him, also offered a special prayer on this occasion. Adman Officer beat 18 Rana Kamal Hayat, Sheikh Muhammad Yunus, Qalzam Bashir Ahmad, Adnan Saeed Ch. Muhammad Sohail, Shujaat Shafaat Kamboh and officers of Motor Police and KPS were also present on this occasion.

Agencies

