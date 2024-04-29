Muzaffarpur flyover to be completed by August 14: Minister

SIALKOT - Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said that the flyover at the Muzaffarpur Railway crossing will be completed by August 14, 2024 at a cost of Rs2 billion.

Reviewing ongoing development projects under PICIIP in Sialkot city in the DC office, he said under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), projects of sewerage, water supply, filtration plants, waste water treatment plants and parks would be completed by the end of this year.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Faisal Ikram, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Chief Engineer PICIIP Sheikh Tahir besides local officials of relevant departments were also present. Zeeshan Rafique directed PICIIP authorities to prepare the design and drawings of the proposed flyover at Chowk Lorry Adda and Kotli Bahram on Kashmir Road within 2 months and make a simulation model of the project. He also reviewed ongoing development projects in the city. Earlier, he held an open kutchery at the Rest House, Municipal Committee Daska and listened to problems of citizens and issued orders to resolve them.

Constitution gives complete freedom to followers of all religions: minister

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives complete freedom to followers of all religions and every person living in Pakistan has equal rights without discrimination. He expressed these views at a gathering of Christians at Harvest Life Church in Christian Town, Sialkot, as the chief guest. “The beauty of Pakistan is that people living here are free to practise their beliefs and religious rituals as demonstrated by recent festivals of Easter, Ramazan, Eid, Holi and Baisakhi in which people of all religions share each other’s happiness,” he maintained. Arora said that Hazrat Isa (AS) and Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) gave the message of standing firm in the face of oppression, following which injustice and oppression can be eliminated from society.

Later, he inaugurated the Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition and inspected stalls set up by furniture manufacturing companies.