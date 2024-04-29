Monday, April 29, 2024
Nationwide polio vaccination drive commences today

Nationwide polio vaccination drive commences today
Web Desk
12:39 AM | April 29, 2024
A vaccination campaign targeting over 24 million children under five against poliovirus will kick off in 91 districts nationwide from April 29, Monday (today).

The drive will cover Islamabad, 10 Punjab districts, 24 Sindh districts, 26 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts and 30 Balochistan districts. Polio teams will go door-to-door, administering the vital oral polio vaccine.

Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharat, PM’s Coordinator on National Health Services, underscored the government's commitment to shielding all children from the devastating disease of polio.

He said that recent poliovirus findings in sewage samples underscored the continued threat to children's health, emphasising vaccination as the sole defence.

