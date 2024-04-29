Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One killed, four injured in Basirpur, Muridke accidents

One killed, four injured in Basirpur, Muridke accidents
Web Desk
8:01 AM | April 29, 2024
National

One person was killed and four other sustained injuries in two separate traffic accidents in Basirpur and Muridke on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The first accident occurred at the Mandi Ahmadabad Road in Basirpur where a speeding motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction, killing the bike-rider on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Rescue sources said that the identity of the deceased not yet known.

The second accident took place at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Kala Shah Kaku near Muridke where two racing busses hit motorcycles, injuring at least four persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the drivers of busses managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024