One killed, four injured in Basirpur, Muridke accidents

One person was killed and four other sustained injuries in two separate traffic accidents in Basirpur and Muridke on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The first accident occurred at the Mandi Ahmadabad Road in Basirpur where a speeding motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction, killing the bike-rider on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Rescue sources said that the identity of the deceased not yet known.

The second accident took place at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Kala Shah Kaku near Muridke where two racing busses hit motorcycles, injuring at least four persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the drivers of busses managed to escape from the scene after the accident.