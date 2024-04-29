Pakistan, Iran move to man border for fighting terrorism

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development after the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan, both Pakistan and Iran have decided to appoint Colonel-rank liaison officers at the border for coordination in the joint counter-terrorism efforts. Highly placed sources told The Nation yesterday that the border liaison officers from both Pakistan and Iran will assume their duties in the next few days after completion of certain formalities.

The Pakistani liaison officer is from the Pakistan Army, while the Iranian counterpart is from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

According to the bilateral agreement, the Pakistani liaison officers will be stationed in Zahedan, Iran, while the Iranian officer will be stationed in Turbat, Balochistan.

The decision to appoint liaison officers was made during the Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Pakistan on January 29.

Pakistan’s defence authorities have praised the appointment of border liaison officers as a positive step towards counter-terrorism efforts.

The sources said that the appointment of liaison officers will enable both the countries to work more effectively and collaboratively in countering terrorism which has been a biggest challenge for both countries.

The sources added that authorities from Pakistan and Iran are also close to finalizing a security agreement.

The security agreement will include exchange of intelligence information and mutual cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

Both the countries are also considering imposing restrictions on each other’s active terrorist organizations which are active in border regions.

Pakistan and Iran had also signed a memorandum of understanding on security cooperation in 2014.

A recent meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsen Naqvi and the Iranian Ambassador also saw significant progress. Federal Interior Minister Mohsen Naqvi has accepted an invitation to visit Iran in the near future.