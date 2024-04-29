Pakistan Saudi Arabia's priority for investment, says Saudi minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pak-Saudi economic ties have entered a new era with bilateral trade volume poised for significant increase due to steps taken in this regard.

He was speaking to Saudi Minister for Commerce Majid al Kasabi who called on him in Riyadh on Monday, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting.

The prime minister said the Special Investment Facilitation Council of Pakistan was fully active in promoting foreign investment and facilitating investors.

On the occasion, the Saudi minister said Pakistan was Saudi Arabia's priority for investment and trade as per the directives of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman.

He said targets were being set to increase bilateral economic and trade relations during the next one to one and a half years.

The Saudi minister said a delegation of businessmen would visit Pakistan soon.

Acknowledging the role of Pakistanis in the development and prosperity of Saudi Arabia, the minister emphasised inculcating the sentiments of Saudi-Pak friendship among the youth and new generation of both countries.