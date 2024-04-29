PML-N committed to resolve economic challenges: Rana

ISLAMABAD - PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the party’s was committed to steer the country out of economic challenges and towards a brighter future. Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N came into power in most critical situation and now it was trying to drag out Pakistan from the crisis. PML-N had track record of delivering to the nation, he added. Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that Imran Khan adopted undemocratic attitude lacking democratic values.