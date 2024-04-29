Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N committed to resolve economic challenges: Rana

PML-N committed to resolve economic challenges: Rana
Agencies
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the party’s was committed to steer the country out of economic challenges and towards a brighter future. Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N came into power in most critical situation and now it was trying to drag out Pakistan from the crisis. PML-N had track record of delivering to the nation, he added. Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that Imran Khan adopted undemocratic attitude lacking democratic values.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024