Polling held for local bodies by-elections in KP

PESHAWAR - Polling for six seats of local bodies by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held on Sunday. Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had set up Election Monitoring and Control Center to monitor it. Strict security arrangements had been made for by-elections held for chairman in Tehsil Council Darosh Chitral, Tangi Charsadda, Daraban DI Khan, Katlang Mardan, Dasu Kohistan and Blambat Lower Dir.

Polling started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any break. In all these tehsil council by-elections, 33 candidates were contesting.

A total of 783,772 voters had to exercise their right to vote. A total of 568 polling stations were established. Within which 1,720 polling booths had been constructed.

233 polling stations had been declared as highly sensitive. For which adequate security measures had been taken.