Echoing the sentiments expressed by Imran Khan and other PTI officials, the PTI leader, Shibli Faraz at KP House made a statement expressing PTI’s willingness to engage in talks with the establishment- the ‘real’ stakeholders as referred to by the PTI.

It seems PTI has lost sight of its purpose as a political party at this point. Rather than agitating for negotiations with the establishment, it must focus on participating in the government, a duty that the party has conveniently been ignoring.

At the core of PTI’s inconsistent behavior lies its attitude to governance and opposition. In KP, the party has appointed ministers and is set on a mission to actively participate in the governance of the province. However, this same attitude does not extend to its role in the NA. The delays in the filling of senatorial positions and its refusal to relinquish its parliamentary seats whilst disputing all the electoral results demonstrate how it has been a continuous disruptive force in Pakistan.

The party’s fondness for inconsistency and its prioritization of power over principle is exemplified by the demand for negotiation which is contingent upon the assurance that the party’s public mandate is respected and cases against its workers and leaders are withdrawn. The party’s nationwide agitation, especially in provinces facing militant attacks, whilst its members face legal consequences from past violent protests, has made it abundantly clear that PTI has no regard for state laws or priorities.

After years of criticism and insults towards the establishment and its members, demanding negotiation with them is showcasing the kind of leadership or lack thereof, the PTI has at the moment. This sudden shift of stance signifies the desperation of PTI to return to power, raising questions about its commitment to the responsibilities that come with power.

Responsible governance should be the sole agenda of PTI, but the moral inconsistencies displayed by the party in its actions show the party’s lack of regard for the prosperity of the nation.

If PTI wants to have negotiations with the establishment, it must first demonstrate that it is ready to commit to democratic norms by speeding up the process of filling the senatorial positions. Beyond this, the party must put an end to its protests against outcomes that have already been determined, and instead focus on collaborating with the government to fulfill the needs of the people they are responsible for.