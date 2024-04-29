Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Power supply to be suspended in LESCO region

Staff Reporter
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule  for next two days as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines. According to the company’s spokesman here Sunday, the electricity supply would remain suspended from today (Monday) from 8 am to 2 pm on April 29, on the feeders from Ayesha Grid:  Qaimpura; Bhai Phero Grid Feeders: Army Welfare Society, Halla, Rikhhwala, Ravi Jujal, Remoulding, Sheikhupura-Chiniot Road, Syed Stationary, Sapphire, Asia Feed, Bhagyana Kalan, Bhai Phero 1,  Big Bird, Chaudhary Dairies, Dewan Farooq, Dynamics, Eid Gah, Gulshan Gulistan Textile, Hakim  Textile, Jambar, Kot Majhi, Niaz Beg, Novelty, Saharanke, Shabbir Paper, Shahpur Textile, Tritex  Textiles, United Auto, Zamir Textiles, Sapphire Textiles; Haveli Lakhha Grid’s feeders: Bunga Saleh,  Chishti Qutb Din, Jandike, Jahangirabad, Jamal Kot, Chak Bawa, Pir Islam, Salimanki; Khaudian  Grid’s feeders: Noel, Kotli Abubakar, Murali, Mahmudpura; MuridKe Grid’s feeders Ashraf Poly & Hasan,  Bangla Road, Chand Bagh, Gujranwala Road, Hasan Park, Mubarakabad, Nangal Sehda, Platinum,  Rahim Food, SKP Bedad;, Okara City 1 Grid’’s feeders Abdullah Hospital, Mahmood Shaheed,  Karmanwala, Ghaziabad, Medina Market; Renala Grid’s feeder of Ghous Colony; Satam Grid’s feeders of Al-Rehman Garden, Anees Printing  Press, Arafat Park, Bhatianwala, Burj Attari, Faizpur, Fazal Haq Garden, Ulam Din , Jaranwala Road,  Jaya Musa, Khaki, Kot Abdul Malik, Malik Park, Miraj Park, Mulat Tractor, Mustafaabad, Nain Sukh,  Natampura, Ravi Autos, Sagian, Sharif & Sons, and Yusuf Park; Sheikhupura Industrial Grid’s feeders:  Nishtar Road and Sheesh Mahal.

31 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714374129.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024