Power supply to be suspended in LESCO region

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for next two days as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines. According to the company’s spokesman here Sunday, the electricity supply would remain suspended from today (Monday) from 8 am to 2 pm on April 29, on the feeders from Ayesha Grid: Qaimpura; Bhai Phero Grid Feeders: Army Welfare Society, Halla, Rikhhwala, Ravi Jujal, Remoulding, Sheikhupura-Chiniot Road, Syed Stationary, Sapphire, Asia Feed, Bhagyana Kalan, Bhai Phero 1, Big Bird, Chaudhary Dairies, Dewan Farooq, Dynamics, Eid Gah, Gulshan Gulistan Textile, Hakim Textile, Jambar, Kot Majhi, Niaz Beg, Novelty, Saharanke, Shabbir Paper, Shahpur Textile, Tritex Textiles, United Auto, Zamir Textiles, Sapphire Textiles; Haveli Lakhha Grid’s feeders: Bunga Saleh, Chishti Qutb Din, Jandike, Jahangirabad, Jamal Kot, Chak Bawa, Pir Islam, Salimanki; Khaudian Grid’s feeders: Noel, Kotli Abubakar, Murali, Mahmudpura; MuridKe Grid’s feeders Ashraf Poly & Hasan, Bangla Road, Chand Bagh, Gujranwala Road, Hasan Park, Mubarakabad, Nangal Sehda, Platinum, Rahim Food, SKP Bedad;, Okara City 1 Grid’’s feeders Abdullah Hospital, Mahmood Shaheed, Karmanwala, Ghaziabad, Medina Market; Renala Grid’s feeder of Ghous Colony; Satam Grid’s feeders of Al-Rehman Garden, Anees Printing Press, Arafat Park, Bhatianwala, Burj Attari, Faizpur, Fazal Haq Garden, Ulam Din , Jaranwala Road, Jaya Musa, Khaki, Kot Abdul Malik, Malik Park, Miraj Park, Mulat Tractor, Mustafaabad, Nain Sukh, Natampura, Ravi Autos, Sagian, Sharif & Sons, and Yusuf Park; Sheikhupura Industrial Grid’s feeders: Nishtar Road and Sheesh Mahal.