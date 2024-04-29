Protest-Driven Change

Safeguarding the interests of the wheat growers, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to increase the wheat procurement target demonstrates a positive shift in government policy and reactiveness.

In a powerful example of peaceful and legitimate protest, the farmers’ protest was successful in influencing the policies of the state. The complaints of delays in wheat procurement and the exploitation by flour mills that were offering rates lower than the government-mandated price have been heard and addressed by the state.

The government’s decision not only addresses the grievances of the farmers but also reflects its willingness to listen to the concerns of the citizens and adjust government strategies in a timely manner – something we have been governmentally lacking for quite some time now.

The PM directed the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited to ensure the swift buying of wheat from these farmers. This is the epitome of how citizens can hold the government accountable, reforming the governance policies and driving a positive change in society.

However, the issue of wheat prices is still an issue – one that may not exactly be in the hands of the state. Support prices set by the provincial governments vary, as can be seen in the case of Balochistan and Sindh. Their respective prices are not adjusted to the recent inflation and have been carried on from last year’s wheat prices.

This is further aggravating the concerns of the farmers who are facing a higher cost of production owing to the higher energy and fertilizer costs. Not only does this make it challenging for the farmers to receive fair compensation for their produce, but it also does not take into account the impact of global warming that has further worsened their troubles. Heavier showers this year have adversely affected the harvesting season and crop yields for these farmers, and this needs to be accounted for.

The government’s efforts to address their concerns are a good step, but we need to extend more support to them in these difficult times. If we want to be more proactive in our governance, then considering the long-term implications of climate change on our agriculture will be wise moving forward.

Unpredictable weather patterns and extreme precipitation disproportionately affect our farmers, jeopardizing their sole source of income. As such, the state must stand by vulnerable farming communities and formulate policies to mitigate the impact, ensuring sustainable agricultural development in the nation.