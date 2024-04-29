PSMA launches fresh lobbying for export of 1.5 million tonnes of sugar

ISLAMABAD - After failure in convincing the government for exporting surplus sugar, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has launched fresh lobbying for the export of 1.5 million tonnes of the commodity.

During April two meetings of the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) were held on the demand of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association for the export of surplus sugar, but it remained inconclusive as it had linked the export with price stability in the country and wanted further review of the stock data.

The sugar prices in April had gone up to Rs 145-150 per kg. The price of sugar was decreased by Rs250 per 50 kilogram bag, however once again it has increased, a market source told this scribe. “Last week it was escalated to Rs6950 per 50kg bag, in the whole sale market, and this week it has been again increased to Rs6970 per bag,” he added. “If my purchase price is Rs139.5 per kg, I will at least add Rs5 to 10 per kg as my margin,” he maintained.

Meanwhile a spokesperson of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has stated that the government should take an early decision on export of surplus sugar and should formulate an effective and permanent policy in this regard.

The spokesperson said that in repeated meetings with the government data of surplus sugar stocks has been ascertained which confirms that sugar mills have stock of 1.5 million tonnes of surplus sugar which can be exported and foreign exchange of nearly $1 billion can be earned for the country.

He said that if sugar was allowed to be exported when the initial request was made by PSMA then prices of sugar in the international market at that time was above $700 per metric tonne. But after lapse of so much time the international prices have gone down to $560 per metric tonne. Hence opportunity for the government to earn more foreign exchange is decreasing rapidly. Any further delay would be causing continuous loss to the country, the spokesman claimed.

The sugar industry is currently suffering from severe financial crisis and requests that the government should take an early decision, the spokesperson added. Increased sugarcane yield has been achieved in the recent sugarcane crop and in next year farmers are keen to cultivate sugarcane by 20% more, which will lead to surplus sugar production in the country. The sugar industry can export surplus sugar without any subsidy and earn a lot of foreign exchange for the country.

The government should adopt a permanent and comprehensive policy regarding export of surplus sugar so that the country keeps receiving foreign exchange on a regular basis, the spokesperson said.

During April two meetings of the SAB were held on the issue.

The first meeting of the SAB held on April 4, 2024 was informed that the total production of sugar for the current year is 6.752 metric tonne.

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, while chairing the SAB meeting stated that increase in sugar prices directly impact the common man. “We should first meet local demand of sugar then we can export surplus sugar,” he said and added that Pakistan has cheapest sugar in the region and its local supply must be ensured.

The second meeting of the SAB on the same issue was held on April 17, 2024, where the minister for industries had reiterated his previous stance saying that “We should first meet local demand of sugar before considering export option to earn foreign reserves.” It was suggested during the meeting, to link export with sugar price stability in the local market. The SAB decided that the government and Pakistan Sugar Manufacturing Association to devise a mechanism for ensuring the stability of sugar prices prior to exporting surplus stock produced in the country.