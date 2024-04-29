Punjab Govt committed to provide standard healthcare facilities to masses: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says provincial government is committed to provide standard healthcare facilities to public.

She was speaking during her visit to Children Hospital, Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz said every penny will be spent on improving healthcare facilities for the people of the province.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated Kids Day Care Center.

Maryam Nawaz also participated in the MoU signing ceremony between University of Children Health Sciences and Islamic Aid UK for establishing College Block.