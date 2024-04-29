Monday, April 29, 2024
Punjab Govt committed to provide standard healthcare facilities to masses: CM

Web Desk
2:46 PM | April 29, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says provincial government is committed to provide standard healthcare facilities to public.   

She was speaking during her visit to Children Hospital, Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz said every penny will be spent on improving healthcare facilities for the people of the province.  

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated Kids Day Care Center. 

Maryam Nawaz also participated in the MoU signing ceremony between University of Children Health Sciences and Islamic Aid UK for establishing College Block.

