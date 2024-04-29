Punjab Police accelerate crackdown against drug-dealers

LAHORE - Following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s drug free Punjab campaign, Punjab Police have accelerated the crackdown against the anti social elements involved in the nefarious business of drugs.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police conducted 250 raids in one day on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore. He said that 92 drug dealers involved in drug business were arrested while 88 cases were registered. 49 kilograms of charas, 700 grams of heroin, 110 grams of Ice and 700 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 17,801 raids were conducted across the province in the ongoing operation since February 26, 8381 cases were registered against the accused involved in drug supply chain and accused were arrested. 5851 kg of charas, 100 kg of heroin, 216 kg of opium, 29 kg of Ice and 111779 liters of liquor have been recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, while directing the further acceleration of anti-narcotics crackdown, said that information-based targeted operations should be continued regularly to combat the menace of drugs.

An effective awareness campaign should also be launched to guide and protect the young generation from drug poisoning.