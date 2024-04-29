Punjab police ensure best possible health welfare of police force

LAHORE - Under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the health welfare of police employees, in continuation of which, IG Punjab has released another 20 lakh rupees to pay the medical expenses to the employees of various districts including Lahore.

According to the details, 04 lakh rupees were given to the injured constable Sajid Ali of special protection unit. Ghazi sub-inspector Rashid Waseem of PHP Gujranwala received 03 lakh 50 thousands rupees for treatment. Injured Ghazi Constable Waqas Ramzan of Rawalpindi received 03 lakh for medical expenses. Two and a half lakh rupees were released to Ghazi ASI Muhammad Abbas of Bahawalnagar for medical expenses. Ghazi Head Constable Rashid Ahmad of Lahore police and Ghazi ASI Nasir Mahmood of Khanewal were given Rs 02 lakh each. Rs 01 lakh each was released for medical expenses to injured Constable Muhammad Hanzla of Rawalpindi, Ghazi ASI Junaid Iqbal of Rajanpur police. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the above mentioned funds after the scrutiny of the Compensation Award Committee. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the Welfare branch to continue all possible measures to solve the problems related to the general health of the police force.