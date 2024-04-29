Punjab University opens admissions for undergraduate programs for 2024 session

Punjab University has kicked off its admission season for the 2024 session by initiating the registration process for its undergraduate programs, offering prospective students a gateway to higher education.

Entry Test Requirements



In an announcement made by Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood, it was emphasized that all applicants vying for admission to undergraduate programs at Punjab University must undergo an entry test. Scheduled for June 9, 2024, the entry test will be conducted in major cities across Pakistan to assess candidates’ academic aptitude and suitability for their chosen programs.

Online registration



Aspiring students are encouraged to register online for the entry test, with the registration deadline set for May 17, 2024. Punjab University has allotted 25% of the total marks for the written entry test, reflecting its significance in the admission process. Seven distinct entry tests tailored to specific undergraduate programs will be administered to ensure a comprehensive assessment.



Key dates to remember



Registration deadline: May 17, 2024

Entry test date: June 9, 2024





With the registration process for undergraduate programs underway and the entry test date fast approaching, interested candidates are urged to seize this opportunity and take proactive steps towards securing admission to Punjab University.