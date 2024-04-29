Salman edges Shameer to win 4th DHA Cup Golf title

LAHORE - Salman Gulzar clinched the title of the 4th President DHA Cup Golf Tournament that concluded here on Sunday.

Competing on the pristine par 72 course, Gulzar, a skilled seven-handicap amateur, narrowly defeated the young prodigy, Shahmeer Majid, to lift the trophy.The tournament saw Salman and the sixteen-year-old Shameer both concluding the event with an identical gross score of 151.

The championship rules dictated that the title would be awarded based on the better score in the final 18 holes, tipping the scales in favor of Salman. While Shameer settled for the runner-up position, his performance did not go unnoticed, earning applause from the seasoned spectators for his exceptional talent.

Abdullah Aqib also showcased remarkable skill throughout the tournament, securing the third gross position with a commendable score of 152. Other notable performances included Jamal Nasir, Shahid Anwar, and Saim Tahir, who, despite not winning, demonstratedgreat potential.

In the net category, Ata ur Rehman Badr emerged victorious with a net score of 133, eleven under par, edging out his closest competitor Shahid on the same score, thanks to a superior performance in the last 18 holes. Ayan Asif took home the third net position with a score of 137.

The senior amateurs category was fiercely competitive as well, with Umair Butt taking the lead with a gross of 152. He was closely followed by Sardar Murad and Rana Nasir, who scored 154 and 155 respectively.Additional accolades were awarded in various categories: Mustafa Wajid hit the longest drive of 322 yards, while Faisal Malik was nearest to the pin. Among the senior participants, Col Hassan drove the longest at 302 yards, and Shafiq Bhatti was nearest to the pin.

The event, sponsored by DHA and Al Mazhar Developers and orchestrated by Haroon Shafiq, not only highlighted the exceptional talent among the amateurs but also underscored the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club as one of Pakistan’s premier golfing venues.