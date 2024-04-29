Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Web Desk
12:26 PM | April 29, 2024
National

Four terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night.               

According to ISPR, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and also recovered weapons and ammunition from them.                       

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.   

Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714374129.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024