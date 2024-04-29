Security guard killed by robbers

KARACHI - A security guard was killed in the firing of dacoits on Karachi Super Highway near the Industrial Area on Sunday. According to police, the deceased security guard Faisal was going for recovery on a motorcycle along with the manager. On the way, he was stopped by two robbers and they snatched all the mobile phones with cash and fled. The robbers were trying to escape after robbing the victim when he opened fire on the robbers and the bandits returned fire as a result the security guard received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Brother of the deceased security guard Imran said that the deceased, a resident of Mardan was performing duty in flour mills for six months. The deceased security guard Faisal was unmarried, said brother Imran.