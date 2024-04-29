Monday, April 29, 2024
Sindh Police warn against buying stolen auto parts, goods

APP
April 29, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has issued a warning and advisory to citizens regarding the purchase of auto parts and second-hand goods. Emphasizing the need for caution, he highlighted the prevalence of illegal or stolen merchandise being sold by scrap dealers.  Ghulam Nabi Memon stated that the Sindh Police has initiated a crackdown on such activities over the past three days and intends to sustain these efforts. He urged citizens to procure such items exclusively from government-approved, registered, and reputable dealers, underscoring the ongoing commitment of the Sindh Police in combating crime.

APP

