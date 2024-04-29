Steps against measles outbreak ordered

CM Murad directs DG Health to send a team of doctors to Chandu Mayo village for check-up of other children.

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Health department to depute one medical officer to visit the Measles-affected Chandroo Muhajir village of Tando Allahayar daily and carry out mop-up activity in the village and surrounding area to contain the contagion.

He issued these directions to the Secretary Health Rehan Baloch who submitted him an initial report on the suspected measles-related deaths in Chandroo Muhajir village of Tando Allahayar on Sunday. According to the report submitted to the CM, the surveillance team immediately visited the village. All four suspected cases were investigated, blood samples were collected, cases were line-listed, and patients were referred to LUMHS for further management.

Secretary of Health Rehan Bloch stated that on April 26, 2024, Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar reported him four cases of suspected measles that were brought in from village Chandro Muhajri, in the Lal Faqri Behrani area of UC Dingano Bozdar. Unfortunately, three deaths have occurred in the village as a result.

Details of cases are as under: Adil S/O Asif age 5-year of village Chandro Muhajir. Adnan S/O Asghar age-6 year, village Chandro Muhajir.

Atif S/O Asif age 8 years Ishfaque / Eshu S/O Ashraf age-10 years resident of Iqbal colony, Latifabad 12, Hyderabad. On April 26, 2024, a Rapid Response team, including a District Health Officer, DFP EPI, Surveillance team, Paediatrician, MO, DSV, and area vaccinator, visited the area after confirming four suspected measles cases and three related deaths. Iqra D/O Ashraf 7-year-old resident of Iqbal colony Latifabad, Hyderabad. The child died on April 25 in Hyderabad at home; the dead body was brought to the village Chandro Muhajir for the funeral. The parents said that the two doses of Measles vaccination were administered to the child.

Ashique S/O Ashraf is a 4-year-old resident of Iqbal Colony, Latifabad 12, Hyderabad. The child died on April 26, 2024 in the village Chandro Muhajir home. Two doses of Measles vaccination were also administered to the child as per parents’ statement.

Arman s/o Yamen age 3 years, resident of village Chandro Muhajir, Tando Allahyar. Child expired on April 26, at home. Two doses of Measles vaccination were also given to her as per parents statement. According to the report all three children expired at home and were not taken to the hospital.

Four suspected measles cases who were referred to LUMHS Hyderabad included Ishfaque/Eshu S/o Ashraf 10 years old expired in LUMHS on the evening of April 26, 2024, and the remaining three children left against medical advice (LAMA) from the hospital on April 27, 2024. One child Adnan S/o Asghar 6-year-old died on April 27, 2024, on the way from LUMHS to village Chandro Muhajir adding a total of death five.

Patient Atif s/o Asif 8-years old readmitted to Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar, as the condition of the child was not good parents were advised to get the child admitted to LUMHS or any tertiary care hospital, but the parents were reluctant to not go to Hyderabad and continued treatment in Tando Allahyar. After counselling child was referred and admitted to LUMHS. The CM directed the Secretary of Health to further activate his vigilance teams and send them to the village to inspect the area as a case study so that necessary preventive measures could be taken on an emergency basis.

Mr Shah directed the health department to trace the actual reason for the measles or any other cause which claimed innocent lives.