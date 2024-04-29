Sub-Inspector gunned down in Misri Shah

LAHORE - A Sub-Inspector (SI) was gunned by unidentified assailants in the Misri Shah area on Sunday. Police said that SI Arshad was returning home after completing his duty when he was attacked. He was targeted near his house. The attackers were on a motorcycle. He received bullets in his neck and chest which caused his instant death. He was appointed at the Baghbanpura police station in the investigation branch. Police high-ups took notice of the murder. On information, a police team reached the crime scene and started collecting evidence and recording statement of people. The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. A video of the incident also became viral on social media

CM seeks report on cop’s murder

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her profound sorrow over the murder of Sub-Inspector Arshad in Misri Shah.

The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family members of martyred Sub Inspector. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, by taking prompt notice of the murder, sought a detailed report from the IG Police. She directed to probe the murder and bring the accused to justice.

IG Punjab attends funeral prayer of SI at Qila Gujjar Singh

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar attended the funeral prayer of Lahore Police’s martyred Sub Inspector Muhammad Arshad at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. Senior officers including CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Secretary Home Noor Ul Amin Mengal, DIG Organized Crime Unit Imran Kishwar, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Ali Raza, SPs Investigation and Operations Wing were also present in the funeral prayer.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar saluted the body of martyrerd SI, Muhammad Arshad and laid floral wreath. Prayers were offered for high ranks of the soul of martyred SI.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad’s supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He said that sub-inspector Muhammad Arshad made the department proud by his commitment and eternal sacrifice in the line of duty. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad was 57 years old, his wife and 03 sons are among the survivors. IG Punjab also met the family of the martyr, assured them of full cooperation. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police will take all possible care for the welfare of Sub Inspector Muhammad Arshad’s family.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is the guardian force of more than 16 hundred martyrs and more than 1700 Ghazis like Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad and all possible measures are being taken for the best welfare of ghazis and families of the martyrs.