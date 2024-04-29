Terrorist ringleaders among four killed in Khyber IBO

Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Khyber District on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.



During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, as a result of which four terrorists were killed. The killed terrorists included two ringleaders identified as Qari Wajid Baryal and Razziq.

Terrorists’ hideout was also busted during the operation and a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.