Thai king approves new finance minister for cabinet reshuffle

BANGKOK - Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has approved a reshuffle of several cabinet members in the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a royal decree said on Sunday. According to the Thai government gazette, former Stock Exchange of Thailand chairman Pichai Chunhavajira is appointed finance minister, taking over the role from Srettha. In the first cabinet reshuffle since Srettha’s government took office, six new members are appointed to the lineup and four ministers are removed from the cabinet. Two Russian journalists arrested on ‘extremism’ charges, accused of working for Navalny group A pair of Russian journalists have been detained on “extremism” charges and face accusations of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny.