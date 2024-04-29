Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three gangs busted, eight dacoits arrested

APP
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  The police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their eight active members, besides recovering five snatched motorcycles, cash, mobile-phones, illegal weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that In-charge Tariq Abad police post Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rana Sajid Mehmood, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two outlaws Asadullah and Usman, wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.

The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, Rs.200,000 in cash, mobile-phones, and pistols from them.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Babar Hussain Gujjar of CIA Iqbal Division nabbed three criminals Sheraz, etc. involved in dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases and recovered two motorcycles, cash, illicit weapons and mobile-phones from them.

Similarly, Chak Jhumra SHO Ali Ikram Goraya conducted raid in Chak No.188-RB and arrested three dacoits of a gang, Faisal, etc. and recovered a motorcycle, cash, mobile-phones and illicit weapons from them.

Five persons killed, eight injured due to rains in KP

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Police contingent pay homage at martyred cop’s grave

A police contingent paid homage at the grave of a martyred police constable on his death anniversary, here on Sunday.  A police spokesman said that acting City Police Officer (CPO) Hasan Javaid Bhatti ordered the Sadar Tandlianwala police to visit the graveyard in Tandlianwala and present tribute to the grave of Muhammad Mansha in recognition of his services for the department.  The martyred constable had laid down his life while encountering the criminals. Therefore, the police contingent visited his grave and also offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed soul.  The police officers also laid wreath at the grave of martyred constable and distributed gifts among his family members, spokesman added.

Body of addict found

Russia threatens West with severe response if its assets are touched

The body of an addict was found from a deserted place in the area of Millat Town police station.  Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Nishatabad flyover and informed the police.  The police handed over the body to the area police, who started investigation by dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem.  Apparently the ill-fated man of 45 years of age was an addict and he might have expired due to overdose of drugs.

 However, real facts of his death would come to light after postmortem report, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024