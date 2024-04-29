Three gangs busted, eight dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD - The police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their eight active members, besides recovering five snatched motorcycles, cash, mobile-phones, illegal weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that In-charge Tariq Abad police post Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rana Sajid Mehmood, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two outlaws Asadullah and Usman, wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.

The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, Rs.200,000 in cash, mobile-phones, and pistols from them.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Babar Hussain Gujjar of CIA Iqbal Division nabbed three criminals Sheraz, etc. involved in dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases and recovered two motorcycles, cash, illicit weapons and mobile-phones from them.

Similarly, Chak Jhumra SHO Ali Ikram Goraya conducted raid in Chak No.188-RB and arrested three dacoits of a gang, Faisal, etc. and recovered a motorcycle, cash, mobile-phones and illicit weapons from them.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Police contingent pay homage at martyred cop’s grave

A police contingent paid homage at the grave of a martyred police constable on his death anniversary, here on Sunday. A police spokesman said that acting City Police Officer (CPO) Hasan Javaid Bhatti ordered the Sadar Tandlianwala police to visit the graveyard in Tandlianwala and present tribute to the grave of Muhammad Mansha in recognition of his services for the department. The martyred constable had laid down his life while encountering the criminals. Therefore, the police contingent visited his grave and also offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed soul. The police officers also laid wreath at the grave of martyred constable and distributed gifts among his family members, spokesman added.

Body of addict found

The body of an addict was found from a deserted place in the area of Millat Town police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Nishatabad flyover and informed the police. The police handed over the body to the area police, who started investigation by dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem. Apparently the ill-fated man of 45 years of age was an addict and he might have expired due to overdose of drugs.

However, real facts of his death would come to light after postmortem report, he added.