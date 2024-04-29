TJP chief targets German envoy for disrespecting Pak national

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawawan-e-Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul has called the German ambassador’s disrespect to a Pakistani citizen on Pakistani soil in an undiplomatic language at the Asma Jahangir conference against diplomatic etiquettes. He said that raising voice for an oppressed country in such a conference which is organized for freedom of opinion is also freedom of opinion, he said in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that while expressing freedom of opinion, the German ambassador had the courage to use undiplomatic and offensive language for our citizens on our soil. Abdullah said that perhaps the German government does not teach diplomatic etiquettes before deploying its personnel in foreign missions. He demanded the Pakistani Foreign Office to summon the German ambassador and register the protest of the Pakistani nation.