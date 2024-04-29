Monday, April 29, 2024
TV host, film star, poet, writer Tariq Aziz remembered

87th birth anniversary

TV host, film star, poet, writer Tariq Aziz remembered
Agencies
April 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Renowned Radio and Television host, film star, poet and writer Tariq Aziz was remembered on his 87th birth anniversary on Sunday.  Born on April 28, 1936 in Jalandhar,  his family migrated to Pakistan after partition and settled in Sahiwal. Tariq Aziz kicked off his career with Radio Pakistan in the 1960s and later became Pakistan's first television host. He became popular from his famous program Neelam Ghar which started in 1974 and later renamed as Tariq Aziz Show that continued for four decades. He performed in a number of movies including Chiragh Kahan Roshni Kahan, Salgirah, Qasam Us Waqt Ki, Katari, Haar Gaya Insan and Insaniyat. He was awarded with the Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan in 1994 for his services to the entertainment industry. Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on June 17, 2020 at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest.

