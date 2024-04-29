Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two dacoits injured by firing in police custody

APP
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  Two dacoits in police custody were injured by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter near the Bhindi bridge cattle market road last night.

According to the spokesperson for the police, Shah Shamas police were bringing back two accused named Muhammad Junaid s/o Sadiq and Mujahid s/o Abbas after recovery. Meanwhile, three unknown outlaws riding on a motorcycle attacked on police party to get their accomplices released from police custody.

The accused in police custody sustained injuries due to the firing of their own accomplices while escaping. The injured dacoits were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment while unknown outlaws managed to escape from there by taking advantage of darkness. The case was registered and further investigation was launched. The police teams were formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits by cordoned off the area.

Measles claims lives of 5 children in Tando Allahyar

Saraiki leadership, poets, academicians pledge to expedite struggle for separate province

A galaxy of Saraiki academician, poets, writers, political leaders and singers vowed to expedite the struggle for separate province for Southern Punjab people.  In fourth ‘Sojhal” conference organized by Sojhal Dharti Waas late on Saturday night, they expressed their resolve to establish a separate province for Saraiki people through legislation thorough Parliament.

Known Saraiki leader Mahmood Mahay shared  comprehensive history of Multan and welcomed the distinguished guests pouring from different cities of Southern Punjab.

Former bureaucrat turned politician Akhtar Hussain Gorchani requested all the political leadership of three divisions of the region to materialize the dream of province for Saraiki speaking people.

Among others, MNA,  Mehar Irshad Sial,  Husnain Raza Dahreshuk acclaimed poets, Ashiq Buzdar, Riffat Abbas, Jahangir Mukhlis, Asghar Gurmani, Dr Mumtaz Kilyani, Aslam Javid, Ex IUB Chairman Saraiki Dept, Dr Javid Chandia, Manzoor Hussain Dhareshuk, Mansoor Mahay, Prof Waqar, Prof Iqbal and others were present.

Pakistan Army completes preservation of Captain Kernal’s mausoleum

Celebrated singer Rahat Bano Multanikar stole the show by singing famous saraiki songs and Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Kafis.

Ashiq Buzdar,Jahangir Mukhlis, Riffat Abbas, Asghar Gurmani and others read their poetry.

Jubliant audience performed Saraki Jhoomar on beats of drum and Saraiki songs.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024