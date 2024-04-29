Two terrorists killed in DIK operation

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday. The ISPR said that on 28 April 2024, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district on reported presence of terrorists. During conduct of operation, intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists, and resultantly two terrorists Faheem Nawaz @Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz were successfully killed. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians including target killings and extortion. Sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out menace of terrorism from country, according to ISPR.