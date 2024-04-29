Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

University convocation held in Attock

Staff Reporter
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

ATTOCK   -   A ceremony was held at the University of Education Attock Campus where 356 successful students from the Department of Mathematics, Chemistry, English and Education were awarded degrees and shields. On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed was the chief guest. He congratulated the students, teachers and their parents and expressed good wishes for them. He also said, the students who completed their education will now enter practical life and hoped that they would play their role in the development of the country.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024