University convocation held in Attock

ATTOCK - A ceremony was held at the University of Education Attock Campus where 356 successful students from the Department of Mathematics, Chemistry, English and Education were awarded degrees and shields. On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed was the chief guest. He congratulated the students, teachers and their parents and expressed good wishes for them. He also said, the students who completed their education will now enter practical life and hoped that they would play their role in the development of the country.