Monday, April 29, 2024
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding

APP
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAWALPINDI   -   Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding, said Managing Director (MD), WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf. He informed that all the arrangements had been finalised by the agency to deal with flash flood after prediction of heavy rainfall by the Met office. Water and Sanitation Agency personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, Water and Sanitation Agency staff was present particularly at low-lying areas including Raja Bazar, Bohar Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other areas.

