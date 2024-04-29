Monday, April 29, 2024
Woman brutally murdered for ‘honor’ in Karachi

Agencies
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old woman named Asma was stabbed to death in her sleep at her residence in MPR Colony, Orangi Town Karachi.

The victim’s two brothers-in-law, Inayat Shah and Nayar Shah were alleged to have committed the crime in the name of “honor killing.” According to Station House Officer (SHO) Orangi Town Jamal Laghari, Asma, a mother of two, was attacked with a knife and a hammer while she slept. Police  suspect her husband, Hafeezullah, may have been involved as he reportedly provided the keys to the attackers.

Police have shifted her dead body to hospital for further medico-legal process. Following the incident, the police arrested the son of one of the accused, Suman Shah. The murder weapon has also been recovered. Asma’s murder has sparked outrage in the community. Police are continuing their investigation and raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Agencies

